Blizzards slam Midwest as large winter storm threatens to cause flooding in Northeast
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
7 hours ago) A large winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest on Wednesday night is set to hit much of the East Coast on...
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible today all across the eastern US, and areas hit by last weekends winter storm are at a higher risk due to snow melt. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
Over 55 million across the East at risk for flooding 02:31
Major winter storms blanket Midwestern states
A major winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to states in the US Upper Midwest on Wednesday, December 23.The storm is expected to reduce visibility and bring heavy snow.
Christmas week winter storm strengthens
A strong winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest on Wednesday, by Thursday this system will bring severe storms, heavy rain, snow, and strong winds to the East Coast.
