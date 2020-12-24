Global  
 

Blizzards slam Midwest as large winter storm threatens to cause flooding in Northeast

Upworthy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A large winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest on Wednesday night is set to hit much of the East Coast on...
News video: Over 55 million across the East at risk for flooding

Over 55 million across the East at risk for flooding 02:31

 Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible today all across the eastern US, and areas hit by last weekends winter storm are at a higher risk due to snow melt. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.

