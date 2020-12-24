Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

December Is the Deadliest Month Of Pandemic

Newsy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
December Is the Deadliest Month Of PandemicWatch VideoDecember is now the deadliest month on record during the pandemic. 

You can see in this chart... Deaths this month surpassing the previous high in April.

More than 57-thousand people have died from the virus this month.

Think about this -- that's one death every two minutes since December first. 

"We're...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Like father, like son! 18-month old beautifully bangs pots and pans like his drummer dad

Like father, like son! 18-month old beautifully bangs pots and pans like his drummer dad 01:13

 Can an 18-month old boy named Finn soon be a musical prodigy? Finn's mom said: "My fiancé lost both of his jobs during the pandemic. He's a touring drummer and music educator.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CM Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia visit Singhu border [Video]

CM Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia visit Singhu border

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. "Our CM has been working 24 hours to make efforts to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:40Published
Camping tents bring relief to protesting farmers at Delhi-UP border [Video]

Camping tents bring relief to protesting farmers at Delhi-UP border

A group of people arranged tents for protesting farmers at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border. Camping tents have given some relief to farmers to beat chilling cold. Vikram Gill, who is among volunteers who..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital [Video]

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth was discharged from Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on December 27. According to the hospital administration, his blood pressure is now stable and his medical condition..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

December is the deadliest month in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began -- and projections for January are 'nightmarish,' expert says

 December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus...
Upworthy