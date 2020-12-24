December Is the Deadliest Month Of Pandemic
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
3 days ago) Watch VideoDecember is now the deadliest month on record during the pandemic.
You can see in this chart... Deaths this month surpassing the previous high in April.
More than 57-thousand people have died from the virus this month.
Think about this -- that's one death every two minutes since December first.
"We're ...
