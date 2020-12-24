December Is the Deadliest Month Of Pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CM Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia visit Singhu border



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. "Our CM has been working 24 hours to make efforts to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:40 Published 9 hours ago Camping tents bring relief to protesting farmers at Delhi-UP border



A group of people arranged tents for protesting farmers at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border. Camping tents have given some relief to farmers to beat chilling cold. Vikram Gill, who is among volunteers who.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 11 hours ago Rajinikanth discharged from hospital



Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth was discharged from Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on December 27. According to the hospital administration, his blood pressure is now stable and his medical condition.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources December is the deadliest month in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began -- and projections for January are 'nightmarish,' expert says December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus...

Upworthy 17 hours ago



