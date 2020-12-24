Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and worldwide

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and worldwideBethlehem has ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: See what Bethlehem is like this Christmas

See what Bethlehem is like this Christmas 02:30

 This Christmas is like no other in Bethlehem – the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ. Christmas celebrations are scaled back and social distancing measures are in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. Elliot Gotkine reports.

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 In a disrupted holiday season, even Bethlehem is quieter than usual.
Christmas celebrations to go ahead in Bethlehem

 BBC Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell joins the rehearsals for the festive processions.
Faith and fertility at Bethlehem's Milk Grotto

 Some say the place where Mary is said to have nursed Jesus holds the power to help couples conceive.
Chicago's archbishop gets virus vaccine

 Chicago's Roman Catholic archbishop received a coronavirus vaccination Wednesday, saying he wants to encourage others to become vaccinated and to demonstrate his..
Covid: Vatican says coronavirus vaccines 'morally acceptable'

 The Catholic Church says vaccines developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses can be used.
World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19 [Video]

World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19

About 10 million people visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City every year, but this time, church and government officials have asked Catholics to worship at home.

Pope makes grim seasonal visit to statue [Video]

Pope makes grim seasonal visit to statue

Popes traditionally go to Rome's Spanish Steps area on the afternoon of Dec. 8, the Roman Catholic feast of the Immaculate Conception, to place flowers at the base of a 12-metre column bearing a statue of the Madonna.

US sets another coronavirus record ahead of Christmas holiday [Video]

US sets another coronavirus record ahead of Christmas holiday

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in 18 US states as Americans ready for the Christmas holiday.. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.

Amid border chaos, thousands of drivers stranded in Kent, UK [Video]

Amid border chaos, thousands of drivers stranded in Kent, UK

Traffic congestion persists in Dover despite the re-opening of the entry point to France. There’s a possibility that thousands of truck drivers could spend Christmas in Kent.

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - II [Video]

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - II

This year the coronavirus got its clutches on more that it’s fair share, this lot included.

New coronavirus strain: Woman who flew from UK tests positive, flees to Andhra Pradesh

 A COVID-19 positive woman who allegedly managed to give the slip to authorities in Delhi after her arrival from the UK recently and reach Andhra Pradesh by train...
Coronavirus Updates: White House Coronavirus Task Force No Longer Sends Weekly Updates To States

Coronavirus Updates: White House Coronavirus Task Force No Longer Sends Weekly Updates To States Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical...
U.S. passes 1 million people vaccinated for coronavirus

 The nearly yearlong coronavirus pandemic has been full of gloomy numbers but Wednesday brought an encouraging one -- more than 1 million people have received...
