Covid 19 coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and worldwide
Bethlehem has ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bethlehem Municipality type A in Palestine
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened TodayIn a disrupted holiday season, even Bethlehem is quieter than usual.
NYTimes.com
Christmas celebrations to go ahead in BethlehemBBC Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell joins the rehearsals for the festive processions.
BBC News
Faith and fertility at Bethlehem's Milk GrottoSome say the place where Mary is said to have nursed Jesus holds the power to help couples conceive.
BBC News
Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Pope
Chicago's archbishop gets virus vaccineChicago's Roman Catholic archbishop received a coronavirus vaccination Wednesday, saying he wants to encourage others to become vaccinated and to demonstrate his..
USATODAY.com
Covid: Vatican says coronavirus vaccines 'morally acceptable'The Catholic Church says vaccines developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses can be used.
BBC News
World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20Published
Pope makes grim seasonal visit to statue
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Holy Land Term used by Jews, Christians, and Muslims to describe the Land of Israel and Palestine
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources