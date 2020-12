You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Asteroid sample returns to Earth



After a six year journey, an asteroid sample returns to Earth. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago China probe lands on moon in bid to return lunar rocks to Earth



A Chinese robot probe sent to return lunar rocks to Earth for the first timesince the 1970s landed on the moon, the government announced, adding to astring of increasingly bold space missions by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago UAE Mars probe could help battle climate change on Earth



While orbiting Mars, the Emirati β€˜Hope’ probe will collect data that may help us understand planet Earth’s changing climate. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:35 Published on November 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Japanese space probe's gifts: Asteroid chips like charcoal They resemble small fragments of charcoal, but the soil samples collected from an asteroid and returned to Earth by a Japanese space probe were hardly...

Japan Today 8 hours ago