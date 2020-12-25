Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meteoric Evidence For A Previously Unknown Asteroid

Eurasia Review Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Meteoric Evidence For A Previously Unknown AsteroidA Southwest Research Institute-led team of scientists has identified a potentially new meteorite parent asteroid by studying a small shard of a meteorite that arrived on Earth a dozen years ago. The composition of a piece of the meteorite Almahata Sitta (AhS) indicates that its parent body was an asteroid roughly the size of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dinosaurs May Have Continued Dominating Earth If an Asteroid Hadn’t Wiped Them Out [Video]

Dinosaurs May Have Continued Dominating Earth If an Asteroid Hadn’t Wiped Them Out

Some scientists have argued that dinosaurs were already on the decline before an asteroid impact rendered them extinct, but new research argues that’s not the whole story.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:55Published
Large Asteroid 'Apophis' Could Hit Earth in 2068 [Video]

Large Asteroid 'Apophis' Could Hit Earth in 2068

HONOLULU — Not all big, Earth-threatening asteroids are spotted before they come uncomfortably close to hitting Earth. And even for those asteroids we do see coming, it can still be hard to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published
Contrary To Previous Research, Dinosaurs Were Likely Not in Decline When Asteroid Hit [Video]

Contrary To Previous Research, Dinosaurs Were Likely Not in Decline When Asteroid Hit

Experts now say dinosaurs would have likely continued to dominate the planet had it not been for the asteroid.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Meteoric evidence for a previously unknown asteroid

 A team of scientists has identified a potentially new meteorite parent asteroid by studying a small shard of a meteorite that arrived on Earth a dozen years ago....
Science Daily Also reported by •Space Daily