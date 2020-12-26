Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisis

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisisSouth Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus: Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it weathered an early outbreak without the economic pain of a lockdown. But...
News video: South Korea's virus cases surge

South Korea's virus cases surge 01:10

 South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday (December 23) that the country reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (December 22) midnight, the second highest since the start of the pandemic. Edward Baran reports

South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in cases

 There were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
CBS News
South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3 [Video]

South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3

By setting standards for testing and tracing, South Korea is now struggling to contain its third wave of coronavirus infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

India, South Korea to start Transport Air Bubble arrangement soon, hold talks

 Transport Air Bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services.
DNA

