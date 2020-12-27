Major blast hits Nashville after chilling bomb warning

A vehicle packed with explosives detonated on Christmas morning in the US city of Nashville after running an eerie countdown on a loudspeaker interspersed with appeals to people to clear the area.
As of Friday night, officials did not announce any arrest or give a likely motive behind the explosion of the recreational vehicle...
