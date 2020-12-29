|
Japan stocks lead Asian shares higher as U.S. stimulus fuels rally
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Asian shares rose on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 30-year high, as investor risk was encouraged by a Brexit trade deal and...
