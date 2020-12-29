Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario's finance minister left country for personal trip earlier this month as COVID-19 case counts surged

CTV News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Finance Minister Rod Phillips left the country for a personal trip earlier this month, even as health officials plead with Ontarians to only venture outside of their homes for essential purposes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Shivraj targets Rahul over abroad visit during Congress foundation day

Shivraj targets Rahul over abroad visit during Congress foundation day 01:26

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi for being absent on foundation day of party. "It's so unfortunate for Congress that the person who has been its president and is also considered for the post is absent on the foundation day of the party. Nobody...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Home For The Holidays: Italy's PM Orders COVID-19 Lockdown Over Christmas [Video]

Home For The Holidays: Italy's PM Orders COVID-19 Lockdown Over Christmas

In what Italy's prime minister said was 'not an easy decision,' PM Giuseppe Conte has put the country on lockdown for the holidays. Business Insider reports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published
India has capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself, others countries [Video]

India has capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself, others countries

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on December 18 said that India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also to export it to other..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Amid China stand-off & Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces [Video]

Amid China stand-off & Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces

As border tension with China stretches on, the Government of India announced its decision to dedicate the month of December to the country's armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published