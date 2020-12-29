Ontario's finance minister left country for personal trip earlier this month as COVID-19 case counts surged
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Finance Minister Rod Phillips left the country for a personal trip earlier this month, even as health officials plead with Ontarians to only venture outside of their homes for essential purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi for being absent on foundation day of party. "It's so unfortunate for Congress that the person who has been its president and is also considered for the post is absent on the foundation day of the party. Nobody...
In what Italy's prime minister said was 'not an easy decision,' PM Giuseppe Conte has put the country on lockdown for the holidays. Business Insider reports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters..