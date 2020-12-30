Global  
 

New Covid variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Colorado governor Jared Polis said a man in his 20s in Elbert County near Denver was infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 and is isolating. President-elect Joe Biden vowed he will significantly ramp up a fledging vaccination drive.
Biden says Trump Administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort is 'falling behind'

Biden says Trump Administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort is 'falling behind'

The President-elect said the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is "falling behind" and "not progressing as it should."

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:39Published
Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:51Published
Majority of Indians still susceptible to COVID-19 infection: Govt

Majority of Indians still susceptible to COVID-19 infection: Govt

While addressing a press conference in national capital over COVID-19 situation in the country, Dr V K Paul, Health Member of NitiAayog said, "The major population is still susceptible to COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published

US 'falling behind' on COVID vaccines as new variant found in Colorado, Biden warns

US 'falling behind' on COVID vaccines as new variant found in Colorado, Biden warns Joe Biden has warned the US is "falling far behind" in its attempts to vaccinate people against COVID-19.
Sky News

Canada extends U.K. travel ban into January

 The federal government is extending its U.K. travel ban by two weeks as part of its effort to prevent a new variant of COVID-19 from spreading to Canada.
CTV News

US 'falling behind' on COVID vaccines as new variant found in Colorado

US 'falling behind' on COVID vaccines as new variant found in Colorado Joe Biden has warned the US is "falling far behind" in its attempts to vaccinate people against COVID-19.
Sky News