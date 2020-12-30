New Covid variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Colorado governor Jared Polis said a man in his 20s in Elbert County near Denver was infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 and is isolating. President-elect Joe Biden vowed he will significantly ramp up a fledging vaccination drive.
