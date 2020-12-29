Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philippines extends travel ban to 19 countries, including Canada, to limit spread of new COVID-19 variant

CTV News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a new travel ban on Tuesday, barring travellers from Canada and 19 other countries from entering the country until at least mid-January in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases 00:34

 Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images South Africa topped 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Local health authorities have linked a recent surge in cases with a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus [Video]

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:51Published
Healthcare Workers Fear COVID-19 Spread At New Year's Eve Parties [Video]

Healthcare Workers Fear COVID-19 Spread At New Year's Eve Parties

Healthcare Workers Fear COVID-19 Spread At New Year's Eve Parties

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published
Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain [Video]

Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain

After his ‘go corona, go’ slogan went viral earlier in the year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now coined another slogan for the new strain of coronavirus. ‘Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant Manila: The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its...
WorldNews

News24.com | Philippines expands SA travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

 The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport...
News24