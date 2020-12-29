Philippines extends travel ban to 19 countries, including Canada, to limit spread of new COVID-19 variant
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a new travel ban on Tuesday, barring travellers from Canada and 19 other countries from entering the country until at least mid-January in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
