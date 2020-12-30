North Korea's Kim reviews agenda for congress in early Jan Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed the agenda for an important ruling party congress set for early next month, state media reported on Tuesday, dispelling outside speculation that the North might delay the meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

