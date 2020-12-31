US Bombers Fly Over Persian Gulf Amid Concerns Over Possible Iranian Attacks
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () (RFE/RL) -- The United States has reportedly flown two B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf in the third such show of force in recent months, presumably meant to deter Iran from attacking U.S. or allied targets in the region.
The U.S. bombers carried out a round-trip, 30-hour mission from Minot Air Force Base, in North Dakota,...
