The first police-involved death in the city since George Floyd's death stirred anxiety about renewed protests.Full Article
Minneapolis police shoot and kill man during traffic stop; chief vows to release video
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Waukegan Police Officer Fired Following Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting
Newsy
Watch VideoA police officer who shot an unarmed Black couple during a traffic stop in Illinois, killing the man and injuring the..
-
Minneapolis police fatally shoot man during traffic stop, chief to release body cam footage
Upworthy
-
Minneapolis police involved in first fatal shooting since George Floyd; video to be released
USATODAY.com
-
Minneapolis police involved in first fatal shooting since George Floyd; video to be released today
USATODAY.com
-
Ohio Cop Wrestles Old Man During Traffic Stop in Crazy Video
TMZ.com
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News at Six - Friday, September 4th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI News at Six - Friday, September 4th, 2020
082720 6 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Oregon Governor Urges End To Violence In Portland
Eurasia Review
One Killed In Portland As Protesters, Trump Supporters Clash
Eurasia Review