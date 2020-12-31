Maritime security firms say a suspicious object has been found on the hull of an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iraq.Full Article
Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq
FOXNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Time For International Community To Get Tough On Houthis – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri*
Houthi terrorist attacks continue to target international shipping lanes and commercial ships,..
Why Biden Will Keep US-Imposed Cold War Rolling – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Australia’s Decision To Join US Coalition To Protect Shipping In Gulf – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Instigators Of A Persian Gulf Crisis – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
US Blames Iran For Attacks On Two Oil Tankers In Gulf Of Oman
By Carla Babb
U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. military are blaming Iran for the..
Eurasia Review
Reading Through US’ Military Deployment Near Iran – OpEd
The US’ almost ‘sudden’ aggressive military deployment of its massive naval forces including aircraft carriers, bomber..
Eurasia Review