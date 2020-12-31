President Trump’s push to boost the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 appears to be dead in the water in the GOP-controlled Senate.Full Article
Trump's push for $2K stimulus checks hits dead end in Senate
GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pronounced Trump’s bigger checks as dead on arrival even thought Democrats say they..
