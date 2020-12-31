The hackers behind the SolarWinds attack were able to view some of Microsoft's source code, the company said in an update.Full Article
SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Microsoft says suspected Russian hackers viewed source code
Indian Express
You might like
More coverage
Microsoft says hackers were able to see some of its source code
The Verge
As Microsoft continues to investigate the massive SolarWinds attack, the company says it has discovered that its systems were..