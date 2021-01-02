Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin (R) has died from complications due to COVID-19, his office announced Friday. He was 60.Full Article
Virginia state senator dies from COVID-19
Virginia Sen. Ben Chafin Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
WJZ Baltimore
Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died after contracting the coronavirus, Senate Republicans said Friday.
