The Georgia football program pulled out a big 24-21 win against previously unbeaten Cincinnati in the 2021 Peach Bowl. What were the...Full Article
Georgia football: Cincinnati played 'to win" in final moments of Peach Bowl
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
UC Bearcats lose Peach Bowl, ending perfect season with a loss
WCPO Cincinnati
A Georgia field goal in the final seconds of Saturday's bowl game left fans in Cincinnati stinging from a final loss amid an..
You might like
More coverage
The College Football Playoff Field Is Set
Wibbitz Studio
The College Football Playoff Field Is Set. The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday afternoon. No. 1 LSU..