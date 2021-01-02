AstraZeneca expects to supply 2m vaccine doses every week in UK

Amidst growing pressure over sufficient supplies of COVID-19 vaccines in the UK, pharmaceutical companies have hit back at government claims that access to enough jabs was a "limiting factor", insisting there was no issue at their end. ​​While AstraZeneca says it expects 2 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine to be ready each week in just over a fortnight, Pfizer BioNTech said the number of doses it has now sent to the UK is "in the millions".