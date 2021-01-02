Amidst growing pressure over sufficient supplies of COVID-19 vaccines in the UK, pharmaceutical companies have hit back at government claims that access to enough jabs was a "limiting factor", insisting there was no issue at their end. While AstraZeneca says it expects 2 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine to be ready each week in just over a fortnight, Pfizer BioNTech said the number of doses it has now sent to the UK is "in the millions".Full Article
AstraZeneca expects to supply 2m vaccine doses every week in UK
IndiaTimes 5 shares 1 views
CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week
Wibbitz Top Stories
CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week.
As of Dec. 20, the Centers for Disease..