Exposed AstraZeneca Obligation To Supply EU With UK-Made Vaccines

(EurActiv) -- The European Commission’s contract with AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 vaccines includes Britain along with the EU as places where the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker should make its best efforts to manufacture its vaccines for the EU.
The contract is at the heart of a dispute over access to vaccines, after AstraZeneca...
(EurActiv) -- The European Commission’s contract with AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 vaccines includes Britain along with the EU as places where the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker should make its best efforts to manufacture its vaccines for the EU.