British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children…Full Article
Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way in Britain, says Johnson
Japan Today 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
UK PM Boris Johnson reveals lockdown exit plan amid confusion
Reuters Studio
Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made..