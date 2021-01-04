Gerry Marsden, singer for Gerry and the Pacemakers, dies at 78
Published
Marsden's family said that he died Sunday “after a short illness in no way connected with Covid-19" and that his wife, daughters and...Full Article
Published
Marsden's family said that he died Sunday “after a short illness in no way connected with Covid-19" and that his wife, daughters and...Full Article
Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to Gerry Marsden
He was 78 years old...
British pop legend *Gerry Marsden* has died.
The Liverpool singer formed Gerry & The..