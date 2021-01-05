Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and Charlie's Angel, dies day after premature announcement
Published
Initially announced to have died on Sunday after a mistaken statement by her publicist, Roberts’ partner now reports she died on MondayFull Article
Published
Initially announced to have died on Sunday after a mistaken statement by her publicist, Roberts’ partner now reports she died on MondayFull Article
After finding stardom in the 1980s, she fell out of the spotlight until re-emerging in 1998 in the sitcom “That ’70s Show.”
The US actress also played Sheena: Queen of the Jungle and had a recurring role on That '70's Show.
Veteran actor Tanya Roberts, famous for playing a Bond girl in the film 'A View to a Kill,' passed away at the age of 65. According..