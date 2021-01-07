Politics live updates: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for Trump's removal from office using 25th Amendment
"The President has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people," Pelosi said.Full Article
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined others in calling for the removal of President Trump by his Cabinet using the 25th Amendment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls on Vice President Mike Pence to remove Donald Trump from office using the 25th amendment.