The US Capitol Police are reporting that Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday night due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.The report said Sicknick was responding to the...Full Article
Capitol Police say officer dies after riots
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Capitol police under fire after D.C. riots
FOX 4 Now Florida
The U.S. Capitol Police department's response to Wednesday's violence is being questioned, including by folks right here in..
You might like
More coverage
Officer appears to pose for selfie with rioter
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Jake Tapper reports on the Capitol Police’s response to the riots after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for the..