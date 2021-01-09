Kate Middleton and William teaching George and Charlotte themselves during lockdown
Published
KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William may be royal but like millions of parents across the country they are homeschooling their...Full Article
Published
KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William may be royal but like millions of parents across the country they are homeschooling their...Full Article
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Won't Return to Kensington Palace.
As England enters its third national lockdown due to..
The royal’s lives have been affected just the same with coronavirus lockdown, their schedules have come to a complete halt..
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children may all be under the age of six, but that doesn’t mean the royal parents are not..