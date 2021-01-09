Adam Johnson, Seen With Nancy Pelosi's Lectern in Capitol Riot, Arrested in Florida
Published
The man in a viral photo has been identified as 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Tampa Bay in the Sunshine State.Full Article
Published
The man in a viral photo has been identified as 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Tampa Bay in the Sunshine State.Full Article
The viral photo showed Adam Johnson smiling at the camera, waving with one hand and cradling the lectern in the other.
Adam Johnson is behind bars in a county jail near his home in Parrish, Florida.
read more