Ontario reports record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases with more than 3,900 new cases
Published
Ontario health officials are recording more than 3,900 new COVID-19 cases in the province, as well as 61 more deaths due to the disease.Full Article
Published
Ontario health officials are recording more than 3,900 new COVID-19 cases in the province, as well as 61 more deaths due to the disease.Full Article
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Africa passed the milestone of 3 million confirmed cases COVID-19 on Sunday, including more than 72,000..
India on January 10 reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 recoveries in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases now..