Indonesia locates black boxes of plane that crashed into sea with 62 onboard
Published
Indonesian authorities on Sunday located the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after taking off from...Full Article
Published
Indonesian authorities on Sunday located the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after taking off from...Full Article
Indonesian navy divers scouring the sea bed on Monday were closing in on data recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into..