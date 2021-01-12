Ken Jennings Honors Alex Trebek During First Episode as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host
Published
Ken Jennings kicked off his first episode as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday night by honoring the game show’s late host, Alex...Full Article
Published
Ken Jennings kicked off his first episode as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday night by honoring the game show’s late host, Alex...Full Article
"Let's be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved,"..
“Jeopardy!” king and current interim host Ken Jennings paid a visit to “The View” on Monday, and he shared some fond..