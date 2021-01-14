Ivanka and Jared refused to let Secret Service use their bathrooms - report

Ivanka and Jared refused to let Secret Service use their bathrooms - report

New Zealand Herald

Published

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner refused to allow the Secret Service detail protecting them to use any of the 6.5 bathrooms in their Washington DC mansion."Many US Secret Service agents have stood guard in Washington's elite Kalorama...

Full Article