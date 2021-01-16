It took China just five days to complete a 1500-room hospital for Covid-19 patients, following a surge in infections in a city south of Beijing, state media reported.The hospital is one of six with a total of 6500 rooms being built...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus: China builds hospital in five days after surge in virus cases
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
