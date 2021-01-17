Imran Khanâ€™s Planned Visit To Sri Lanka In Perspective â€“ Analysis

Imran Khanâ€™s Planned Visit To Sri Lanka In Perspective â€“ Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is to visit Sri Lanka soon.Â Sunday TimesÂ quoting a top Foreign Ministry source said that the visit was due "in the coming days" but added that "it has now been pushed back by a few weeks." Arrangements for the visit, however, are underway.

Imran Khan's proposed visit is significant in the...

Full Article