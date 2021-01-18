Low-Carbon Policies Can Be ‘Balanced’ To Benefit Small Firms And Average Households

Some of the low-carbon policy options currently used by governments may be detrimental to the households and small businesses less able to manage added short-term costs from energy price hikes, according to a new study.
However, it also suggests that this menu of decarbonising policies, from quotas to feed-in tariffs, can be...
