Melania Trump asks Americans to 'choose love' in farewell message
Published
First lady Melania Trump's goodbye came two days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. "Always choose love over hatred,"...Full Article
Published
First lady Melania Trump's goodbye came two days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. "Always choose love over hatred,"...Full Article
Melania Trump said it was her "greatest honor" to serve as the first lady beside her husband, President Donald Trump.