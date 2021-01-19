Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones arrested, tests positive for COVID-19 in jail
Published
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was arrested on a charge that she hacked into the state’s emergency response system — and...Full Article
Published
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was arrested on a charge that she hacked into the state’s emergency response system — and...Full Article
Rebekah Jones bonded out today after turning herself in on Sunday. She also tested positive for coronavirus.
A North Florida judge heard arguments Wednesday over whether the Florida Department of Law Enforcement should return computers and..