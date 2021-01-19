A man has been arrested after he lived undetected in Chicago's international airport for close to 90 days, too scared to go home because of Covid-19.Police in Chicago said Aditya Udai Singh, 33, arrived at the city's busy O'Hare...Full Article
How man lived in Chicago's O'Hare Airport undetected for 3 months
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man lives at aiport for three monhs
FOX 4 Now Florida
A man lived at the airport for three months because he was afraid to fly and catch COVID.
You might like
More coverage
Man lived inside Chicago airport for 3 months before detection, prosecutors say
WGN
A man who was living inside O’Hare International Airport managed to escape detection for three months, according to prosecutors.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Man hid at Chicago airport for three months
New Zealand Herald