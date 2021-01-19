A man has been arrested after he lived undetected in Chicago's international airport for close to 90 days, too scared to go home because of Covid-19.Police in Chicago said Aditya Udai Singh, 33, arrived at the city's busy O'Hare...Full Article
How a man lived in Chicago Airport for three months undetected
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid-19 : India-American man arrested for living at Chicago airport for 3 months| Oneindia News
Oneindia
In a Bizarre incident, a 36-year-old Indian-origin man who was too scared to fly due to the coronavirus pandemic lived undetected..
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Man lives at aiport for three monhs
FOX 4 Now Florida
You might like
More coverage
Man Stretches Airport Layover From Hours To Months
Wochit
O'Hare Airport is the busiest airport in the world for takeoffs and landings, with pre-pandemic passenger numbers of 84.6 million..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Man hid at Chicago airport for three months
New Zealand Herald