Donald Trump to break all White House traditions before leaving office

Outgoing US President Donald Trump does not accept the outcome of the November election. Trump has also refused to attend Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20. It is believed that Donald Trump will thus break the tradition for outgoing presidents to leave handwritten notes for their successors when leaving the White House, wane.com reports. The tradition began 32 years ago, in January 1989, when President Ronald Reagan left note for his successor, George H.W. Bush: "Dear George, You'll have moments when you'll want to use this particular stationary. Well, go to it," Reagan scrawled. He noted treasuring "the memories we share" and said he'd be praying for the new president before concluding, "I'll miss our Thursday lunches. Ron," Reagan then wrote. Since then, every president would leave a note to his successor before leaving the White House. In 2017, Barack Obama wrote the following in his letter to Donald Trump: