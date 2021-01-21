Justin Timberlake & Ant Clemons Look to 'Better Days' at 'Celebrating America'
Published
Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake brought a soulful optimism to the Wednesday (Jan. 20) evening Celebrating America show.Full Article
Published
Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake brought a soulful optimism to the Wednesday (Jan. 20) evening Celebrating America show.Full Article
President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris are finally being sworn to office on Wednesday, and if you’re..
John Legend and More Celebs
Join Biden's Inauguration .
'Celebrating America,' a prime-time special airing on Jan. 20 in..