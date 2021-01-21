Joe Biden leaves behind four homes as he moves into White House

Joe Biden, the new President of the United States, is moving into his new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington DC. As Biden, 78, is moving into one of the world's most recognizable houses, the White House, he has other homes that he had shared with his family, pagesix.com website reports. Joseph Biden has two homes in his home state of Delaware, a rental in McLean, Virginia, and his old official residence at the US Naval Observatory.