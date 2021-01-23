Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, a new study from Penn Medicine published online in JNCI Cancer Spectrum shows. Past reports have established an increased risk of severe disease and death for sick or hospitalized cancer...Full Article
Patients In Cancer Remission At High Risk For Severe COVID-19 Illness
