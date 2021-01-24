Man Threatened to Assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Officials Say
Published
Garret Miller, who was among those who stormed the Capitol, also threatened the officer who fatally shot a Trump supporter, saying he...Full Article
Published
Garret Miller, who was among those who stormed the Capitol, also threatened the officer who fatally shot a Trump supporter, saying he...Full Article
By Rev. Ben Johnson*
Economists and ethicists agree: A worker should be evaluated by the job he does, not his political..
Greg Argos reports.