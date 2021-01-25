Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the symptoms are mild.Mexico's president, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on his official...Full Article
Mexico president tests positive for Covid-19
