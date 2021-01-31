Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down LA COVID-19 vaccine site
Published
LOS ANGELES — One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the...Full Article
Published
LOS ANGELES — One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the...Full Article
One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozens of protesters blocked the..
After anti-vaccine protesters stormed a COVID-19 vaccination drive, officials were forced to close down the vaccination site.