What's new for post-Covid travels?

Many countries around the world, including the USA, Russia and the EU, launched the campaign to vaccinate their population. As we all know, the information about the effect of the vaccine against coronavirus is scarce, and no one can assure anyone that the vaccine works effectively. What is worse, no one knows how the new vaccines is going to affect the human body. Yet, putting those fears aside, the new vaccine does give us all a glimmer of hope for a change to come soon. The pandemic has deprived many people of something that they like doing most - travel, Time Out magazine reports. There is every reason to believe that the vaccination can change this for the better too. At the same time, the vaccines may bring a bunch of new travel rules and restrictions that can make international travel even more complicated. Yet, the travel industry is hopeful that the vaccines will push some countries to lift their lockdown measures, reopen their borders and ease other travel restrictions. Needless to say that face masks and social distancing are going anywhere when people start traveling again. It may take many months or even years before we can forget about the need to wear masks in public places, such as railway stations or airports. The efficacy of the vaccines against coronavirus still remains questionable. Therefore, vaccinated individuals might still be able t catch and spread the disease. It is not ruled out that some countries, including those known as top tourist destinations, may decide not to reopen their borders until the effect of the vaccines is better understood. Some countries may allow proof of vaccination as an alternative to Covid-19 testing and quarantine requirements. This may even become a condition to enter some countries, such as China and South Korea, where authorities have succeeded in curbing local transmission of the virus. Some countries have already announced they will allow vaccinated arrivals to skip quarantine. From March, travelers to Cyprus who have received the jab will be exempt from testing and self-isolation requirements. And Seychelles is already allowing vaccinated people to enter without having to quarantine, Time Out reports. In light of all that, one will have to cherish and treasure their vaccinations documents as their passports. It is believed that many will receive their vaccine certificate stating their name, date of vaccination, the specific vaccine administered and the location of their administration centre. One may eventually provide their "health passports" together with common passports at border controls. This "health passport" may then evolve into an app that travellers will have to have on their phones.