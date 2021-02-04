Democrats in the US House of Representatives have asked Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial, challenging the former president to explain why he and his lawyers have disputed key factual allegations...Full Article
Donald Trump asked to testify in Senate impeachment trial
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
