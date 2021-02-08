Trump lawyers rip impeachment case as ‘political theater'
The attorneys also rejected claims that Donald Trump sat on his hands during the violence.Full Article
The second impeachment case against Donald Trump is a piece of "political theatre", the former president's lawyers have said.
Former President Donald Trump’s five impeachment defense attorneys have left a little more than a week before his trial is set to..