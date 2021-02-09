Juventus Reportedly Eyeing Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Juventus have been linked with a move for Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has rediscovered his best form with current club Roma this season but is out of contract in the summer, 90Min said citing reports from Italy.
Juve have been keeping tabs on Mkhitaryan for years and were interested in a move for the Armenia...
Juventus have been linked with a move for Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has rediscovered his best form with current club Roma this season but is out of contract in the summer, 90Min said citing reports from Italy.